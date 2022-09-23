Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

