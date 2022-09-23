BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $768,492.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,621,967 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

