BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 2,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,849,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,993,000.

