BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $600.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

