BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Stock Holdings Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund comprises approximately 1.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,070. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.