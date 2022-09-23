BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $9.82. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 80,485 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
