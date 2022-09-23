BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $9.82. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 80,485 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

