BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,740,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after buying an additional 817,089 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 113,813 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 325.7% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

