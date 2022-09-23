Blind Boxes Self Reported Market Cap Hits $587,000.00 (BLES)

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Blind Boxes has a market cap of $587,000.00 and approximately $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blind Boxes has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blind Boxes coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blind Boxes alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blind Boxes Coin Profile

Blind Boxes launched on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blind Boxes’ official website is blindboxes.io.

Blind Boxes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blind Boxes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blind Boxes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blind Boxes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blind Boxes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.