bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.09.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

