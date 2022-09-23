BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at Societe Generale

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $38.48.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
