Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $50.70 on Friday, reaching $1,669.88. 628,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,925.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,038.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

