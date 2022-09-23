Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 589,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 155,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 176,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,069. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

