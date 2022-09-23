Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.99 on Friday. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

