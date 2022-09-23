BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,148. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

