Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRAG has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at C$6.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.63. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

