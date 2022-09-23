Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,103 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.34. 1,795,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,319,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.