Brave Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 3,638,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,438,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

