Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 372,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

