Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 73,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

