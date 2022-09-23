Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $22.00

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 4.3 %

CSWC stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $488.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

