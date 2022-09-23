Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $125.94

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.94.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CGI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CGI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CGI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. CGI has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

