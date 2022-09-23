Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $79.06

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics Stock Down 5.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.