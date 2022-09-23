Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Target Price at $96.38

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.38.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.
In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625. Insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.
NYSE:W opened at $39.20 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.87.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
