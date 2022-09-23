Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Target Price at $96.38

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:WGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE:W opened at $39.20 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:WGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

