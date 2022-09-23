Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Up 0.3%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$9.95. 1,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.92.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$29.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.96.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

