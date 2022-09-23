Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) were down 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 14,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 960% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.
Bunzl Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFF)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.