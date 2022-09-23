C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,295. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,113 shares of company stock worth $100,475 over the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

