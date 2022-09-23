Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $7,519,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $160.97. 1,669,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

