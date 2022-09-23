Cake Monster (MONSTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,431.00

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cake Monster has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $19,431.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,274,874,540 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cake Monster
Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.