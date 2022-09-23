Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.98

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 28716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.