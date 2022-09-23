Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.98

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 28716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.
Callon Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.
Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
