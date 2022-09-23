Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.3 %

CPB opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

