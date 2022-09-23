Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.46

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 26111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

