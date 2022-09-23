Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.74

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.74 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 19996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.