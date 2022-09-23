Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $150.15

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$150.15 and last traded at C$150.30, with a volume of 15618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.50.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.53.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.