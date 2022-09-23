Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 6,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 33,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Candel Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
