Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 6,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 33,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Candel Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

