Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 12,460 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.15% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.16. 57,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,804. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $100.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.