Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 21,302 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Trading Down 8.8 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,929. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

