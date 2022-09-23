Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.80.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.56. 102,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,834. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

