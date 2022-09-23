Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 705 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.26. 55,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

