Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

