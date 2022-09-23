Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

SYK traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.00. 71,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.11. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.