Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.72 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

