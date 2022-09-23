Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $21.24 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 267,183 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 164.6% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 813,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.56. 1,168,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,319. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

