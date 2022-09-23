Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.22% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

NTLA stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 74,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,305. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

