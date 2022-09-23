Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 317,590 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 317,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 367,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 1,393,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,468,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $49.83.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
See Also
