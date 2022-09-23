Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 317,590 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 317,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 367,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 1,393,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,468,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.