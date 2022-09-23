Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 420,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 333,322 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. 897,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,168,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

