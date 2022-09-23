Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Down 2.0 %

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

ETN stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

