Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New $274,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 581,004 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $20,823,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 317,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $37.79 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.