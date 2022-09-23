Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 288 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

