Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up approximately 2.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Catalent worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,840. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

