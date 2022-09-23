CateCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $102.00 and approximately $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CateCoin

CateCoin’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 151,951,072 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

